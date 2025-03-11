Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rooftop installations under PM Surya Ghar cross 1 mn mark: Pralhad Joshi

Rooftop installations under PM Surya Ghar cross 1 mn mark: Pralhad Joshi

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape

Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is targeting to solarise 20 lakh households by October. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Over 1 million households have been solarised under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana so far, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

"India achieves a historic milestone in solar energy! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the @PMSuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana has empowered 10 lakh homes with solar energy, driving a new era of sustainability, affordability, and self-reliance," Joshi said in a post on X.

 

As per MNRE, as of March 10, 10.09 lakh installations have been completed across the country.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024 with a budget outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has received 47.3 lakh applications. 6.13 lakh beneficiaries have successfully received subsidies, amounting to Rs 4,770 crore.

As of March 10, the scheme has facilitated the installation of over 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity. It is also driving the local production of inverters and Balance of Plant (BoP) components.

The government is targeting to solarise 20 lakh households by October.

Under the scheme, discoms are designated as state implementation agencies (SIAs) responsible for facilitating various measures, including net meter availability, timely inspection, and commissioning of installations.

The total financial outlay for the 'Incentives to DISCOMs' component is Rs 4,950 crore, subsuming the previous outlay under the Grid Connected Roof Top Solar (GCRT) Phase II programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi renewable energy solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

