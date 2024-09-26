Strive for scientific disposal of waste: CM Patel to industry leaders

In his address, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also believes in sustainable development. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday urged industry leaders to aim for "100 per cent" disposal of chemical waste in a scientific manner while stressing on the need to protect the environment. Patel made the appeal while addressing industrialists and other stakeholders at the 'Chemical & Petrochemical Conclave' organised here by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Gujarat Council. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "After the success of Make in India, we are moving towards Made in India. When we aspire to be global leaders in different sectors, we should also focus on sustainable development and how we can take care of our environment in our daily life," he said.

"Time has gone when we used to only think about growing our businesses. Today, I want to urge the chemical industry to find out ways to ensure 100 per cent disposal of chemical waste in a scientific manner so that it does not affect the environment," the CM added.

There was a time when some industries used to discharge chemical waste into drains, which is illegal, Patel said.

He reminded the chemical industry leaders that such an illegal practice had created trouble for other units and many industrialists faced problems in the past.

"We cannot just keep on growing our business at the cost of people's lives. If you think that the cost of implementing a disposal system for chemical waste is very high, then I want to assure you that the state government will help you out in every possible manner. But first, you need to at least come up with a solution," said Patel.

In his address, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also believes in sustainable development.

"PM Modi has turned India into the world's fifth largest economy and now he has taken a resolve to make our country world's third largest economy. Along with that, he has given us the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 (developed India by 2047), and sustainable development and self-reliance are at the core of the PM's vision," he said.

On the occasion, ASSOCHAM Gujarat Council chairperson Chintan Thaker said the state contributes 62 per cent of the total petrochemical production in the country and it produces 53 per cent of other chemicals.

The state government has given a go-ahead to the ambitious deep-sea effluent discharge project by laying a pipeline from Ahmedabad to Khambhat, he informed the audience.