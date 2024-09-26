Business Standard
Home / India News / HC extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar till Oct 4

HC extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar till Oct 4

Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

The Delhi Police has claimed that any relief to Khedkar would hinder its probe into the "deep-rooted conspiracy" and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended till October 4 the interim protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in the criminal case lodged against her for alleged cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in civil services examination.
Justice Chandra Dhari Singh deferred hearing on her plea seeking anticipatory bail after a request was made by her lawyer.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Counsel for the Delhi Police urged the court to allow a short adjournment, saying a "larger conspiracy has come to light", which involves forgery and creation of documents.
 
"At request of counsel for the petitioner, list on October 4. Interim order to continue," Justice Singh said.
Khedkar is accused of allegedly misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.
She has denied all allegations.

More From This Section

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Certificate can be issued to Kangana's film if some cuts are made: CBFC

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

LIVE news: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

15-member NIMAS expedition team from has successfully scaled an unnamed and previously unclimbed peak which has an altitude of 20,942 feet

NIMAS team scales new peak, names it after 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Kavach rail safety system passes trial, set for nationwide rollout by 2030

stubble burning

This 'red entry' in Punjab has farmers fuming. Here is what it means

Khedkar's lawyer on Thursday sought more time from the court to file a response to the UPSC's allegation that she committed perjury by making a false statement in relation to her anticipatory bail plea.
She said her "debarment" was an aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint by her against an officer, and also objected to the media gaze on the case.
There should be no press conferences by any party, the lawyer demanded.
While the Delhi Police lawyer said the investigating agency is "never under media pressure", UPSC's senior counsel said Khekdar "became a celebrity because of her own doing".
Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail.
The high court had granted her interim protection from arrest to Khedkar while issuing notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, and the same has been extended from time to time.
The Delhi Police has claimed that any relief to Khedkar would hinder its probe into the "deep-rooted conspiracy" and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination.
The UPSC has earlier said Khedkar committed a fraud against the Commission and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the "magnitude of the fraud" that could not have been done without the help of other individuals.
The UPSC had initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

Rau's IAS case: Court grants interim bail to coaching's CEO, coordinator

coaching classes, IAS coaching, tuitions

National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 1 cr refund to coaching students

UPSC Mains 2024

UPSC Mains 2024: Timings, schedule, admit card and other documents to carry

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

HC seeks Puja Khedkar's response to UPSC's perjury claim in bail case

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Coaching Centre deaths: Time for admin to wake up from slumber, says HC

Topics : UPSC Delhi Police High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon