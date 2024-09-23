Business Standard
19-year-old Gujarati girl Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

A TEDx speaker and aspiring actor, Rhea Singha will next represent India in Miss Universe, which will take place later this year

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old from Gujarat, was crowned Miss Universe India 2024. Singha emerged victorious against 51 finalists during the grand finale that took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

The update has been shared on the official Instagram page of Miss Universe India, celebrating the victory of Rhea Singha with Coldplay's iconic song "My Universe" in the background. 
Rhea was full of joy and enthusiasm when former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela crowned Rhea as the winner. Talking to ANI, Rhea expressed her gratitude and excitement. She further said, “Today, I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners.” 
 

Impressive competitors

Singha claimed the title despite fierce competition from the first runner-up, Pranjal Priya, and the second runner-up, Chhavi Verg. The third and fourth position was grabbed by Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso, respectively.

Who is Rhea Singha?

A 19-year-old girl from Gujarat, Rhea Sigha has been crowned the title of Miss Universe India 2024. She claimed the title, defeating 51 candidates. Now, she will represent India in the next Miss India Universe 2024 competition.

Her father, Brijesh Singha, is an entrepreneur and runs his online storefront eStore Factory. Her mother, Rita Singha, played a vital role in her upbringing. Rhea always wanted to pursue acting and modelling. This became the foundation of her future aspirations. 

She is also good at studies, balancing her education along the modelling career. While specific details regarding her educational background are limited, it is known that she is dedicated to balancing her studies with her aspirations in the beauty and entertainment sectors. According to her Instagram, she is also a TEDx speaker. 

Stunning finale looks

In the grand finale, Rhea mesmerised the audience with her stunning outfit. She was seen in a shimmery peach-golden gown highlighting the elegance during the evening wear segment. She confidently donned a metallic red bikini, showcasing her fitness and poise. In a culturally significant touch, she wore a striking costume featuring a white-red-yellow dress and a veil. She also held Shivling in her arms.

What’s next for Rhea?

Rhea will next represent India in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 competition that will also take place later this year. She is preparing for this global stage, aiming to carry forward India’s legacy with pride and grace. 

Topics : Miss Universe coldplay Gujarat

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

