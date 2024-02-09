Sensex (    %)
                        
Strong, stable, prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest: Prez Murmu

She noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides, and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.
Welcoming Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu conveyed felicitations to Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh.
She expressed confidence that under her leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.
The president said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest, and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.
Murmu expressed satisfaction at the progress made in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, and people-to-people contacts, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina President of India

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

