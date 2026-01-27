Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Students call for protest outside UGC office in Delhi over new guidelines

Students call for protest outside UGC office in Delhi over new guidelines

The new rules notified by the UGC have sparked widespread criticism from general category students

Student protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue in New Delhi | File Photo: PTI

Representative Image | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Students from upper caste communities called for a protest outside the University Grants Commission headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, saying that the new regulations issued by the commission could lead to chaos on campuses.

Those behind the protest call have appealed for unity from the student community, urging them to say "No to UGC discrimination" and requesting them to gather in large numbers to register their opposition.

The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 -- the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 -- have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

 

Under the new regulations, introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, the UGC has asked institutions to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from SC, ST and OBC students.

Speaking to PTI, Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, said that the new rules will create complete chaos in colleges as the burden of proof will now be completely shifted on to the accused, and there were no safeguards for wrongly accused students.

"The new regulations are draconian in nature. The definition of victim is already predetermined. Victim can be anyone in the campus," Tripathi said.

"With the proposed Equity squads, it will be akin to living under constant surveillance inside the campus," he said, adding that students of various Delhi colleges are likely to join the protest.

The UGC regulations have kick-started discussions across the country, drawing reactions from students, teachers and social organisations in several states.

While the government said the changes aim to bring greater fairness and accountability to higher education institutes, many critics fear they may deepen social divisions and pose fresh challenges on university campuses.

According to a poster calling for protest, the demonstration will be a peaceful gherao of the UGC office. "It's now or never, unity is strength," it read, urging students from upper castes to participate in the protest.

Several social media posts have urged other students to participate, calling the protest a crucial moment to speak up for their rights and concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

