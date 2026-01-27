Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre convenes all-party meeting ahead of Budget session: Top agenda

The meeting is aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament and managing issues that are expected to arise during the session

The session also comes at a time when India–US trade relations remain tense.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am on Monday. The meeting has been called to discuss important issues before the Budget Session of Parliament begins.
 
The meeting will take place in the main committee room. It aims to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament and to manage issues that are expected to arise during the session.

When does the Budget Session start?

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 28 and continue till April 2. It will be held in two phases.
 
The first phase will run from January 28 to February 13. The second phase will begin on March 9 and end on April 2. In total, there will be 30 sittings during the session.
 
 
The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented on February 1 (Sunday). President Droupadi Murmu will formally open the Budget Session by addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Row over MGNREGA renaming

The Budget Session is expected to see sharp debate over the government’s move to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The proposed new name is the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.
 
Opposition parties have objected to the change, saying the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name shows disrespect. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has defended the move, calling it a reform needed to fix flaws in the old law.

India-US trade tensions continue

The session also comes at a time when India–US trade relations remain tense. The US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting in August last year. This includes a 25 per cent penalty linked to India’s imports of Russian crude oil and defence equipment.
 
While both countries continue talks and publicly describe ties as friendly, a broad trade deal has not yet been finalised. Indian exports of textiles and seafood have been the most affected by the higher tariffs. Other sectors, such as gems and jewellery and auto components, have also come under pressure.

Key bills pending in Lok Sabha

At present, nine bills are pending before the Lok Sabha. These include the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code, 2025; and the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills are likely to be taken up during the Budget Session.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

