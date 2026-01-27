8 killed, several missing in major warehouse fire on Kolkata outskirts

At least eight people were killed and several others went missing after a fire erupted in two adjoining warehouses in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

The blaze in the twin units in the Najirabad area within Narendrapur police station limits, on the outskirts of Kolkata, was brought under control after a seven-hour firefight. However, pockets of fire in certain parts still raged, a senior police officer said.

While three badly charred bodies were recovered around 5 pm during a search operation in the adjacent godowns, five more bodies were discovered later, the officer said.

Baruipur police district SP Shubhendu Kumar said the identity of the eight deceased could not be ascertained as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

"Whether more people were trapped and killed in the blaze will be known only after the debris is completely cleared and the pockets of fire are completely put out by the fire brigade", he said.

Initially, six people were reported missing, but families of those trapped said the number could be more than, 10 as the two warehouses housed labourers employed by a decorating firm and a popular momo chain, police said.

Fire services minister Sujit Bose said rescue operations were continuing and that teams were working to douse lingering pockets of fire across different floors of the gutted structures. He said high mast lamps had been installed at the spot.

To a question about fire safety rules followed by the management of two units, he said, "While fire audit is conducted twice a year and every loophole is attended to, it is the duty of the owners and company officials to ensure fire safety SOPs are followed in letter and spirit." Asked about him not visiting the disaster site throughout Monday, Basu said, "I had been monitoring the situation since morning. Also, I think our visit to the place is not for demonstrative purposes but to ensure the operation continues in full spirit." Bose referred to the recent case of fire in Goa and insisted that such incidents also happened in other states.

Several relatives of the deceased and missing people gathered at the site as dusk fell, approaching fire services and police officers for updates on the rescue efforts.

"My uncle, who hails from Tamluk in Purba Medinipur, had been staying in the small rooms inside the godowns. He used to work in a decorating firm. He had last called around 1 am, and now his phone is switched off," said Tanmoy Giri, adding he had been waiting since 9 am.

Another youth said that his father came for the night shift at the momo unit but has remained incommunicado since the blaze broke out.

All those dead or missing are from Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

BJP MLA Ashok Dinda, who visited the spot late evening, told reporters several victims belonged to the Moina area in the district of Purba Medinipur.

Dinda said he was informed that many labourers of the decorating firm used to stay in the makeshift shelter inside the warehouses, and four of them managed to come out immediately before the flames could spread. He said there could be several others who remained trapped as the main gate was locked at midnight.

Earlier in the day, Power Minister Aroop Biswas, who visited the spot, told reporters that only after the thick smoke clears can it be verified whether anyone was trapped inside.

"The demolition squad of Kolkata Municipal Corporation had been brought to break the walls to let the smoke out," he said.

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was reported at 3 am, the official said. The blaze was brought under control around 10 am.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC government of showing "insensitivity and little coordination in disaster management during a fire of such magnitude".

"Ministers and senior government and police officials are enjoying the Republic Day holiday and have no concern for the poor. The earlier this government goes, the better," he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's remark, Biswas said, "This is not the time to do politics over a human tragedy".

Fourteen people were killed when a fire engulfed a hotel in central Kolkata on April 30 last year.