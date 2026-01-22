Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran issues 1st official death toll from protests, saying 3,117 were killed

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Iranian state TV has issued the first official death toll from recent protests, saying 3,117 people were killed in the demonstrations that began December 28. The figure is lower than the 4,560 people activists say died.

State television on Wednesday night carried a statement by the Martyrs Foundation providing the toll. It said that of those killed, 2,427 were civilians and security forces. It did not elaborate on the rest.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Wednesday put the death toll at 4,560. The agency has been accurate throughout the years on demonstrations and unrest in Iran, relying on a network of activists inside the country that confirms all reported fatalities. The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll.

 

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

