Business Standard
Home / India News / Supreme Court Bar objects to new Lady Justice statue without blindfold

Supreme Court Bar objects to new Lady Justice statue without blindfold

The new statue, with open eyes, symbolises that Indian law is guided by awareness and vision, unlike the traditional blindfolded Lady Justice

Lady justice

Photo: X

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution strongly opposing recent changes made to the Supreme Court’s emblem and the statue of Lady Justice, saying that these alterations were made without consulting the Bar, reported Hindustan Times.
 
The newly unveiled statue of Lady Justice at the Supreme Court has sparked debate, as it has shed its blindfold — a departure from the traditional representation — and replaced the sword with the Constitution. This new imagery is said to symbolise that the law in India is neither blind nor punitive. 
Traditionally, Lady Justice is depicted with a blindfold to signify impartiality. However, the new statue, with its eyes wide open, seeks to convey that the law in India is guided by awareness and vision. 
 
“It is observed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally, like the change of its emblem and the alteration of the statue of Lady Justice, without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice, but these changes, when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless about the rationale behind these changes,” reads the SCBA’s resolution.
 
Historically, the scales held by Lady Justice have symbolised balance and fairness, while the sword represented the law’s power. The new statue, however, is viewed as a step away from colonial-era symbolism, reflecting the evolving identity of Indian law—one that emphasises justice with eyes wide open. The statue now stands prominently in the judges’ library at the Supreme Court.
 
In addition to objecting to the statue’s redesign, the SCBA has expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s plans to convert the former judges’ library into a museum. The Bar had earlier requested a cafe-cum-lounge for its members, citing that the existing cafeteria was inadequate to meet their needs.
 
“Now a museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile Judges Library, whereas we had demanded a library, cafe-cum-lounge for the members of the Bar, as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to their needs. We are concerned that despite our objections to the proposed museum, work has already begun,” the SCBA stated in its resolution.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Apex court upholds states' right to regulate taxes on industrial alcohol

Supreme Court, SC

SC curtails Centre's authority on industrial alcohol; overturns 1990 ruling

Chandrachud, CJI, D Y Chandrachud

SC defers hearing on pleas for criminalising marital rape by 4 weeks

Tree felling

'Not aware of need for court approval': Delhi LG tells SC on tree felling

SC, Supreme Court

SC slams centre for ineffective 'toothless' environmental laws, penalties

Topics : Supreme Court BS Web Reports Today News justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon