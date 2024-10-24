Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi air quality worst in India; could dip to 'severe' mark before Diwali

Delhi air quality worst in India; could dip to 'severe' mark before Diwali

Delhi air quality today: The official data showed that the 'very poor' air quality level in Delhi is expected to continue till Saturday. It could also reach to 'severe' level in the coming week

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Visitors at the Akshardham Temple amid air pollution, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi air quality today: The Delhi pollution crisis continued to trouble the residents on Thursday, hovering in the ‘very poor’ quality at an air quality index (AQI) of 332. This pollution level is slightly better compared to the past 24-hour-average of 364 but still posing serious health risks to residents.
 
The data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10 levels remained a significant concern. These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air have severe health consequences as they can penetrate deep into the lungs, resulting in potential respiratory illness. 
 

Pollution levels are categorised as:

0-50 > Good
 
51-100 > Satisfactory
 
101-200 > Moderate

201-300 > Poor
 
301-400 > Very poor
 
401-500 > Severe

Delhi pollution level prediction for coming week

The Centre-backed Air Quality Early Warning System predicted that the ‘very poor’ air quality level in the national capital is expected to continue till Saturday. For the next six days, the air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. “The meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants as calm winds prevail during the night,” the agency said.
 
This year, the festival of Diwali falls on October 31. While the anti-pollution body has imposed a blanket ban on the use of the firecrackers for the rest of the year in Delhi, it is to be seen how effectively the ban is executed. Firecrackers and stubble (residue of harvested crops) burning are two major concerns linked to air pollution in the region.

Most polluted areas of Delhi

Various pollution monitoring stations in Delhi were seen in the ‘red’ zone on Thursday. As of 8 am, these were the pollution levels in different locations:
 
Dhyan Chand Stadium - 343
 
Mandir Marg - 334
 
Mundka - 365
 
Najafgarh - 347
 
Narela - 336
 
Nehru Nagar - 340
 
Okhla Phase 2- 316
 
Patparganj - 340
 
Punjabi Bagh - 247
 
RK Puram - 353
 
Rohini - 369

Pollution level in other cities of India:

The Central Pollution Control Board data showed Rajasthan’s Dausa (316) and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad (305) were also among the most polluted regions, based on the past 24-hour average data. In Noida, the average AQI was recorded at 300; Gurugram -247; Sonipat - 272; UP’s Hapur - 286; Meerut - 274.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

