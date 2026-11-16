Supreme Court upholds NCLAT's order on ₹2,962-cr Videocon resolution plan

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed appeals challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision to send Twinstar Technologies’ ₹2,962-crore resolution plan for 13 Videocon group companies back to lenders for reconsideration.

The plan entailed a haircut of more than 95 per cent for creditors. A Bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also upheld the appellate tribunal’s authority to return an approved resolution plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), while laying down guidelines for exercising this power.

“We have upheld the power of the NCLAT to send the approved resolution plan to the CoC. And for the reasons assigned by us, we have dismissed all the appeals,” the court said while delivering its verdict, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Why was the Videocon resolution plan challenged?

The case concerns Twinstar Technologies’ proposal to acquire 13 Videocon group companies under the insolvency resolution process.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the ₹2,962-crore plan on June 8, 2021, against admitted liabilities of approximately ₹65,000 crore, the report said.

This meant creditors faced losses of nearly ₹62,000 crore, translating into a haircut exceeding 95 per cent. The plan had secured approval from lenders holding 95.09 per cent of the CoC's voting share, it added.

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On January 5, 2022, the NCLAT overturned the NCLT's approval and sent the proposal back to the CoC. It found that the plan did not meet the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code's requirements for payments to dissenting financial creditors.

The appellate tribunal also flagged discrepancies between the resolution professional's compliance certificate and SBI Caps' distribution calculations. It held that dissenting lenders could not be forced to accept securities instead of the monetary payments mandated under the Code.

The NCLAT further observed that the NCLT's direction to replace debenture payments with cash effectively modified the resolution plan, a decision that fell within the CoC's domain.

Another ground was the absence of the Competition Commission of India's approval before the CoC cleared the proposal. The tribunal held that statutory compliance could not be covered by the CoC's commercial wisdom.

Twinstar subsequently approached the Supreme Court against the NCLAT's decision.