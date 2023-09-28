close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Swachh Bharat Mission: All Uttar Pradesh villages now boast ODF plus status

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems

Toilet

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a significant achievement, Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus coverage under the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) programme.

Henceforth, all the almost 96,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been declared ODF Plus.

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems.

According to an official statement, as of the current date, around 4.4 lakh (around 75 per cent) villages across the country have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G Phase-II goals by 2024-25.

Uttar Pradesh picked up momentum in the current financial year because on January 1, 2023, only 15,088 villages in the state had been declared ODF Plus.

So far, 11 states have been declared 100 per cent ODF Plus status, out of which UP is the largest.

Also Read

Swachh Bharat Mission: 100% of UP villages declared open-defecation-free

Half of India's villages attain ODF plus status: Ministry of Jal Shakti

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

Pragyan rover has done what it was expected to do on moon: Isro chief

Ujjain rape horror: No arrests made in 15-year-old girl's rape case

Asian Games: Jaismine Lamboria punches her way into quarterfinals

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, builds furniture in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

Asian Games: India misses medal in individual event of 10m air pistol


"Over a short period of just nine months, the state mobilised the efforts for achieving ODF Plus in a mission mode," the statement added.

The statement said that of the 95,767 ODF Plus villages in UP, 81,744 villages are ODF Plus aspiring villages that have arrangements for Solid Waste Management or Liquid Waste Management, 10,217 villages are ODF Plus Rising villages that have arrangements for both Solid and Liquid Waste Management, and 3,806 villages are ODF Plus Model villages.

Topics : Open defecation toilet Swacch Bharat Abhiyan

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon