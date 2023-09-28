Asian Games: India misses medal in individual event of 10m air pistol

Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema missed a chance to win a medal in the men's 10m air pistol individual final at the Asian Games 2023.

While Sarabjot finished fourth with a score of 199.0, Arjun was placed at eighth rank with a score of 113.3. Earlier, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event.

The Indian team finished one point ahead of silver medal holders China. This was the fourth gold medal in shooting and overall sixth in the ongoing Asian Games.

The match-up saw a comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. Shiva Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th but the Indian team's combined score was enough to edge out China by one point for Gold.

With 1734 points Indian team clinched the gold, China stood second with 1733 points and Vietnam secured the bronze with 1730 points.

India's mixed skeet team failed to qualify for the final. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who won an individual silver and Ganemat Sekhon finished seventh in the qualifying round with 138 points and did not make the medal round.

India have 13 medals in shooting with four gold, four silver and five bronze.

India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final on Wednesday.

The Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event on Wednesday.

Team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar, clinched first gold in shooting in the men's 10 m air rifle team event.

As of now India have 23 medals at the Asian Games which include 5 Golds.