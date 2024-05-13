Swati Maliwal hasn't filed any complaint till now, says Delhi Police

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that she was ‘assaulted’ at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by “his PA” in Civil Lines. However, she has not lodged any formal complaint yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North district, Manoj Kumar Meena, said the call regarding the incident was received at 9:34 a.m. at the Civil Lines police station.

“A PCR call at 9:34 am was received at Civil Lines police station from MP Swati Maliwal saying she had been assaulted at the chief minister’s house. After some time, the MP came to the police station. [But] she left the police station without giving any complaint. In this matter till now, no complaint has been made,” DCP Meena said.

Delhi: DCP (North) Manoj Meena says, "We received a PCR call at 9:34 AM wherein the caller said that she has been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police & SHO responded to the call. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station civil…

The AAP has not yet issued any official response to the allegations. Sources within the party suggested that Maliwal arrived at the CM’s residence around 9 am, seeking to meet him. However, Kejriwal typically begins his official engagements at 10 am and was reportedly preparing to meet AAP civic councillors later in the day.

“On being stopped, she got into an altercation with the CM’s security staff,” one of the AAP sources was quoted as saying by The Print.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the matter, saying that it would be sending a formal letter to the Delhi Police to send an Action Taken Report in three days.

The development has come at a time when the embattled AAP has been attempting to make the most of the Supreme Court’s interim bail to Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 in the excise policy case, by carrying out an aggressive campaign with him leading from the front.

Swati Maliwal’s association with Arvind Kejriwal

Maliwal’s association with Kejriwal dates back to their involvement in social activism. She was an active member of Kejriwal's NGO, Parivartan, and played a prominent role during the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, which preceded the formation of the AAP.

From July 2015 to January 2024, Maliwal served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). However, her prolonged absence from India, particularly during Kejriwal’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment, raised questions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising her absence.

Responding to criticism from BJP's Amit Malviya, Maliwal explained her absence, citing her sister's medical treatment in the US. She reiterated her commitment to working alongside Kejriwal and denounced the BJP's attacks.

“I will fight against enemies of the country like you from the streets to the Parliament. I have been working with Arvind Kejriwal and will continue to do so till my last breath. What you are terming as a sinking ship has risen further due to your atrocities. Just like I troubled you for the last nine years from the Women’s Commission, be ready for the next six years as well!” Maliwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Even upon her return, Maliwal's limited participation in AAP activities raised eyebrows within the party. She eventually joined the campaign trail, supporting AAP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

On 29 April, Maliwal hit the headlines again after the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department terminated 52 contractual employees working with the DCW for their recruitment in alleged violation of norms during her tenure as its chairperson.

AAP's ex-chief secretary ‘assault’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded “justice for Maliwal”, saying he “condemns the treatment meted out to her” at the residence of Kejriwal. He also raked up the case involving the alleged assault of former Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal’s residence in 2018.

In August 2021, Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine others were exonerated in the case. However, the court had framed charges against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal for voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting and obstructing a public servant on duty in connection with the same case.