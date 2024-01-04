LS polls 2024: 1.4 bn people will make '400 paar' a reality, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of voter participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections , expressing confidence in surpassing 400 seats despite challenging conditions and countering Opposition claims. He reiterated that "400 paar" would become a reality with proactive voter participation.

In an interview with India Today, the Prime Minister said, "I am not in the center of polling, 1.4 billion people are there... I can clearly see that '400 paar' is becoming a reality and not just a mere slogan."

He highlighted the proactive participation of women, first-time voters, and farmers in the electoral process, stating, "Our voters are comprised of women, first-time voters, and our farmers, as they are very proactive when it comes to voting."

As the fourth phase of polling commenced in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories, PM Modi responded to Opposition claims that the Modi government won't surpass 400 seats. PM Modi asserted that such claims fell flat in 2014 and 2019 and reiterated his belief that "400 paar" seats will become a reality this time.

Despite acknowledging the hot weather and challenging conditions, PM Modi expressed confidence that people would come out in huge numbers to vote.

PM Modi accuses Congress of prioritising family interests over nation

Turning his attention to the Congress party, PM Modi criticised its leadership, citing instances of Sonia Gandhi's election to the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi's decision not to contest from Amethi.

He accused the Congress of prioritising its family interests over serving the nation, stating, "They are not interested in serving the people. They are only interested in their family and don't think about the country."

Responding to claims by the Opposition regarding potential changes to the Constitution if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins a third term, PM Modi dismissed them as lies, asserting, "There are lies being spread by the opposition, saying that BJP will change the Constitution."

He emphasised that the BJP has no intention of changing the Constitution and criticised the flawed logic behind such claims.

Further attacking the Opposition, PM Modi highlighted historical instances of high inflation rates during the tenure of previous Congress leaders.

He stated, "The highest inflation rate this country faced was during Indira Gandhi ji's tenure."

PM Modi accused past Congress leaders of comparing India's inflation rate to that of North Korea during their addresses from the Red Fort.