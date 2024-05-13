No interim relief for Hemant Soren; JMM chief cites Kejriwal's bail to SC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who wanted the relief so that he could campaign in the ongoing elections.

The apex court has now scheduled the hearing for May 17, while issuing a notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the probe agency’s response on the Soren’s bail plea who is facing a money laundering case.

Soren had filed a petition against the rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand High Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, urged for an early hearing or interim bail.

In his petition, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief gave reference to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ’s case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta heard Soren’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED, which is investigating money laundering allegations linked to an alleged land scam. This decision followed the dismissal of Soren’s earlier petition by the Jharkhand High Court on May 3.

“I have never accepted possession... they just got a person to say ‘this is Mantri ji’s land’... I have never been in possession I know nothing about it..." Sibal stated on behalf of Soren in court.

Sibal further urged the court to grant interim bail for the former minister so that he could campaign in the ongoing elections. However, the court emphasised the need to hear the case before considering any interim relief.

“Look at the way we have been dealt with in the high court. It is not our fault that you asked us to go to high court first,” Sibal argued.

“We sent you to the high court because we do in every case... Even if we keep [hearing] on Friday, we will not be able to hear you... List this on week commencing May 20,,” the Justice Khanna responded.

"Keep it on 16th.. we will take our chance…this court runs through the board so quickly," Sibal insisted in court.

Finally, the SC decided to list the matter for May 17.

"We don't know whether we will be able to take up the matter but still we are posting it for May 17," the bench said.

Elections in Jharkhand will be conducted in four phases, beginning from Phase 4 on Monday and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.



