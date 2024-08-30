Supreme Court rebukes CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on K Kavitha's bail

The Supreme Court of India expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, regarding the bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. The Chief Minister had questioned the speed at which the Supreme Court granted bail to Kavitha, drawing a parallel with the prolonged bail processes faced by other political figures like Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.





Background of Revanth Reddy's SC hearing The case at hand revolves around a plea to transfer the 2015 cash-for-vote trial from Telangana to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The petitioners, led by Guntakandla Reddy, argued that Revanth Reddy, now chief minister and home minister of Telangana, could potentially influence the witnesses and officers involved in the case. The plea suggested that the influence could pressure them into changing their testimonies or providing false statements, thereby compromising the trial's fairness.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “It took 15 months for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to get bail, and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still waiting. Yet, Kavitha managed to secure bail in just five months. It raises questions about possible behind-the-scenes support of the BJP,” Reddy reportedly said.

Revanth Reddy, a former member of the Telugu Desam Party, had allegedly offered a bribe to Elvis Stephenson, an MLA, in exchange for abstaining from voting in a crucial election. The case has been a contentious issue in Telangana politics and is now under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

The hearing has been adjourned until September 2, with the Supreme Court considering appointing a Special Public Prosecutor to ensure the trial proceeds with impartiality.

SC’s response to Revanth Reddy's comments

During the hearing, the top court asked Reddy’s lawyer if he had reviewed the statement made by the Chief Minister earlier that morning. Revanth Reddy had reportedly questioned how Kavitha managed to obtain bail in five months while others have faced significantly longer waits, suggesting possible ‘undue influence’ by the ruling party at the centre. This allegation, according to media reports, implied that the judiciary might be acting under external pressure.

The SC bench, however, was firm in its stance, stating that it will continue to fulfill its duties as per its conscience, irrespective of external criticism. Justice Gavai further warned that the trial in the related 2015 cash-for-vote case might be transferred out of Telangana if the Chief Minister continued to show disrespect towards the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the court emphasised the need for mutual respect between institutions and indicated that it might consider transferring the trial if it becomes necessary to uphold the judiciary’s integrity. The court also reminded the parties of a similar case where a senior officer in Maharashtra had faced repercussions for contemptuous remarks against the Supreme Court’s order.

Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Kavitha had been in police custody since March 5. In comparison, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was taken into custody on March 21, was denied interim bail and faced many delays in his hearing. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, was granted bail on August 9 by the SC, after nearly 18 months of being in custody.



[With agency inputs]