close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

T'gana Guv seeks report on 'suicide' of woman job aspirant from chief secy

The Governor extended her condolences to the bereaved family of Pravallika (23), who was preparing for government recruitment exams

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing deep sorrow over the alleged suicide of a woman job aspirant here, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought a report from the Chief Secretary, DGP and secretary of state Public Service Commission within 48 hours on the incident.
The Governor extended her condolences to the bereaved family of Pravallika (23), who was preparing for government recruitment exams.
The untimely demise of Pravallika is a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.
"In this particular case, it has come to the Governor's attention that Pravallika had been preparing for the Group II examination, which had been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)," it said.
In light of the incident, she directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Secretary, TSPSC to send a detailed report within 48 hours on Pravallika's suicide.
Soundararajan, while deeply saddened by the loss of such a promising young life, remains committed to addressing the issues raised by this tragic incident, it said.
The Governor also urged all unemployed youth not to lose hope and to exhibit courage in their pursuit of gainful employment.
She assured them of her unwavering support in this endeavor, emphasizing her commitment to help them in achieving their employment goals, the communique added.
Pravallika allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Ashok Nagar here on Friday, sparking protests by government job aspirants against the BRS government.

Also Read

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Implementation of GST has brought in economic revolution: Puducherry LG

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Music video of Garba penned by PM Modi released ahead of Navratri

'Evolution important for Armed Forces,' says CDS General Anil Chauhan

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for IND vs PAK match

Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja Pandal inspired by Ram Temple on 16 Oct

UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Suicide govt job

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon