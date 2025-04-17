Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu Cabinet clears space policy, eyes ₹10,000 crore investment

Starship rocket, SpaceX

The policy is also targeted at building a future-ready, skilled workforce in space technologies and services. Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu on Friday became one of the first Indian states to have a dedicated space policy. The state Cabinet cleared the Tamil Nadu Space Policy, positioning Tamil Nadu as a hub for space innovation, high-value manufacturing, and tech-driven job creation.
 
The move is expected to attract investments of ₹10,000 crore into Tamil Nadu’s space sector, creating at least 10,000 high-value jobs in the sector for talented youth. The policy is also targeted at building a future-ready, skilled workforce in space technologies and services.
 
This policy is not just for manufacturing; it will also focus on space-tech services and downstream innovation. This will open doors for startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and large players alike. Special incentive packages will be created for small startups and big companies setting up in the upcoming Space Bays — dedicated industrial zones tailored for the space industry.
 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

