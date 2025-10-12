Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mamata to visit disaster-hit north Bengal to oversee relief ops today

Mamata to visit disaster-hit north Bengal to oversee relief ops today

She will also hold a series of administrative meetings to expedite assistance to the affected families

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Banerjee was in north Bengal for four days since October 5 to oversee the relief work. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Sunday again visit natural calamity-hit north Bengal to oversee the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work, officials said.

She will also hold a series of administrative meetings to expedite assistance to the affected families, they said.

At least 32 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in landslides and floods in the northern districts of West Bengal since October 4, following heavy rain.

Banerjee was in north Bengal for four days since October 5 to oversee the relief work.

The CM will, during the day, visit Hasimara in Alipurduar district, where she will chair a high-level review meeting before touring multiple districts, including Darjeeling, to assess the extent of the damage, the officials said, adding she is expected to stay a few days in the region.

 

Also Read

Saugata Roy, Saugata

TMC MP Saugata Roy criticises party's focus on 'khela, mela' over politics

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata Banerjee visits landslide-hit Mirik, interacts with locals

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Centre rejects Mamata's claim, says ₹1,290 cr released for flood relief

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal floods man-made, DVC releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Darjeeling landslide: Over 40 villagers in relief camp; CM to visit today

Officials said a preliminary assessment report has been prepared, indicating that around 12,000 houses have been damaged, of which nearly 6,000 have completely collapsed in the disaster.

The figures are, however, yet to be officially confirmed or released, they said.

The chief minister had earlier announced financial aid for all affected families and directed district authorities to disburse assistance with "wartime urgency."  Relief camps have been set up in several areas, providing cooked food and temporary shelter to displaced residents.

The state administration has also restored road connectivity in most locations where transport links were disrupted due to the calamity, officials said.

Banerjee has instructed officials to prioritise rehabilitation efforts and complete damage assessments swiftly.

The BJP mocked the chief minister's visit, with Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, sharing a video on Saturday, claiming that police personnel were busy arranging and displaying party flags along the roads instead of focusing on relief work.

Opposition parties have launched fundraising drives to support victims of the north Bengal disaster.

Senior CPI(M) leader Biman Bose was seen collecting funds in Belgachia in Kolkata, where he indirectly blamed "unregulated and rampant construction" in the hills for aggravating the loss of lives and property.

The BJP-controlled Lebutala puja committee has also been collecting donations from local markets for relief efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks Centre to respond to plea on adequate life support in ambulances

Sewer lines

No data, no compensation: Injured sewer workers slip through legal cracks

Nara Lokesh

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh lays foundation for Sify's ₹1,500 cr AI centre

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seizes ₹45 lakh during raids in Bengal municipality recruitment scam

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP names 3 candidates for elections to 4 Rajya Sabha seats in J-K

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon