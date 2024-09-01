Business Standard
Teamwork with stakeholders key to solving Delhi's pollution woes: Gopal Rai

Goal Rai said though the Delhi government has taken several steps to address the problem, pollution levels in and around the national capital spike in November

Gopal Rai, Gopal

AAP leader Gopal Rai said he has requested a meeting with central agencies. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

The problem of pollution in Delhi can only be solved through teamwork, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday as he urged the Centre to give permission for artificial rain during winter, when air quality levels in the city plummet.
Addressing a press conference, Rai said though the Delhi government has taken several steps to address the problem, pollution levels in and around the national capital spike in November.
"An emergency situation arises in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Kejriwal government is working to reduce the pollution levels. Ever since our government came to power, the pollution levels have declined," he said.
But November witnesses a spike in pollution levels, he said.
"Last year, IIT-Kanpur submitted a proposal that artificial rain or a cloud seeding experiment could be done in Delhi. They said that financial management and security permissions were needed. Last year, there was very little time so permissions could not come through.
"We held a meeting with experts and I wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and sought the Centre's help," he added.

Rai said he has requested a meeting with central agencies and IIT Kanpur experts to discuss the proposal for artificial rain.
"In order to use the technology for Delhi, permission is required from Ministry of Defence, Home Ministry, SPG, Government of Delhi, Airports Authority of India, IMD, CPCB, ASI, BCAS and the Uttar Pradesh government. We are ready to give money and permission from our end but we need the Centre's support," he said.
Rai wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav last week, urging the Centre to convene a meeting with all stakeholders for evaluating the feasibility of cloud seeding for artificially inducing rain in Delhi to combat the winter air pollution.
In his letter, Rai said that it was imperative to assess cloud seeding as a potential emergency measure.
At the press conference on Sunday, Rai said tackling the issue of pollution requires teamwork and support from the Centre and neighbouring states.
He cited various measures, including procurement of electric buses and increasing the green cover, taken by the Delhi government to bring down pollution in the city.
"If the other two parties have suggestions for reducing pollution, we will be happy to implement them," he said, referring to the BJP and the Congress.
The BJP had on Saturday slammed the Delhi government, accusing it of indulging in "political gimmicks" and "letter game" with the Centre on the issue of air pollution, instead of taking concrete steps to tackle the health hazard.
The ruling AAP had rejected the charge.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

