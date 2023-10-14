close
Tech-friendly systems must be complemented by judges' mindset change: CJI

Technology is a source of inclusion and any resistance to it often stems from "inner inertia to disturb the status quo and fear of the unknown", he said

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said technology-friendly legal systems must be complemented by a change in mindset of each judge, member of the bar, registry official and administrative staff.
Technology is a source of inclusion and any resistance to it often stems from "inner inertia to disturb the status quo and fear of the unknown", he said.
CJI Chandrachud was speaking at an event here to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the Rajasthan High Court.
He also inaugurated the paperless court and Telegram channel of the High Court.
"Our move towards a technology-friendly legal system must be complemented by a change in the mindset of every judge, every member of the bar, registry official and administrative staff," the chief justice said.
Citing conditions set by some high courts for litigants to get access to a digital link for video conferencing, he said, "Technology is only for the old and not for the young... these mindsets have to change. In our revolution to make courtrooms across the country accessible to lawyers and litigants, we must not leave anyone behind. So, technology is a source of inclusion."

"The resistance to technology often stems from inner inertia to disturb the status quo and the fear of the unknown," he added.
Misguided fears of technology can only be counteracted if more and more members of the legal fraternity embrace technology, CJI Chandrachud said.
"And who is leading from the front? Our former judges of the HC and the SC because after COVID-19, most arbitrations are taking place online. So if our seniors can do it, why are we in the HC so resistant to change? That resistance must change," he said.
He urged the young members of the legal fraternity who grew up in the digital age to take on the responsibility of dispelling these fears by patiently assisting those who are slowly adapting to the shift.
The use of technology, including streaming of proceedings, hybrid hearings, e-filing and e-service, is not reserved for exigencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is no longer an option but a necessity, the CJI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CJI Technology Law

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

