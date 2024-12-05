Business Standard
Home / India News / Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson meets Sonam Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, and others

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson meets Sonam Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, and others

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson met with Anand Piramal, Shloka Ambani, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Mumbai to talk about the 'future of health'. As photos went viral, the internet was left curious

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson met Sonam Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, and others

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson met Sonam Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, and others

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of his India trip, IT entrepreneur and longevity advocate Bryan Johnson recently traveled to Mumbai. He met with well-known personalities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Piramal, and Shloka Ambani while he was there. The discussions were centred on the future of health and longevity during the Little Nest community session. 
 
On social media, Johnson conveyed his appreciation for the chance to talk about these significant subjects. Leaders from a range of sectors, including Tanmay Bhatt, Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal also attended the event at Little Nest. Johnson is also expected to attend a longevity science event in Bengaluru on December 5. 
 
 

All about the Little Nest community event with Bryan Johnson

Johnson's involvement with the Little Nest community is a part of his larger initiative to establish connections with influential people in India. During his contacts, he met with prominent people including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, whom he commended for his leadership in the startup ecosystem. 
 
The interest in longevity science around the world is demonstrated by Johnson's meetings in India. He is promoting cross-sector partnerships that could further health and wellness initiatives by interacting with well-known figures like Anand Piramal and Shloka Ambani. 

The motive behind the Bryan Johnson’s Little Nest community event

Following his arrival in India, Johnson emphasized issues like air pollution, seeing them as a serious health risk. He talked about his own experiences with Mumbai's bad air quality and provided helpful tips on how to lessen its impacts, such as wearing N95 masks and HEPA filters. These insights are a part of his comprehensive strategy for health optimization.

More From This Section

Tawang Museum MoU

Arunachal govt, Indian Army sign MoA for maintenance of Tawang Museum

air pollution, AQI

Delhi's AQI improves to 161, pollution relief to continue for 2-3 days

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi seeks LS adjournment over stopping of Rahul's Sambhal visit

Bhaichung Bhutia

Incidents in Manipur very unfortunate: Bhutia urges govt to restore peace

Jaspal Singh Dhillon

Amritsar explosion caused due to 'tyre blast', not major incident: DSP

 
He said that his eyes and throat were burning due to the poor air quality in one of his tweets. Johnson made the decision to take safeguards in order to maintain a healthy breathing environment after considering the impact on his health. 

Netizens reaction to the Bryan Johnson’s Little Nest community event

US-based neurologist Anand Venkatraman wrote, “How does a niche internet biohacker with <400K followers get audiences with India's biggest podcaster, the daughter in law & son in law of India' s biggest business dynasty, and a left-wing actress from a famous Bollywood family. What aren't you telling us, Bryan Johnson?" 
 
Another user commented, "Somehow bro couldn't find a better group of people." Meanwhile, someone else wrote, "Wow you are definitely getting the best treatment in India." Bryan Johnson's well-publicized meeting obviously sparked a lot of online speculation.
 

Also Read

Sonam Kapoor with in-laws

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law purchases home in London for Rs 231.47 crore

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' sold 800,000 copies in first week of launch

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ratnamani Metals rises 3% after SBI MF & Tata MF buy stake via block deal

Rohit Sharma press conference live updates today

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit's press conference starts at noon today

Proba 3 mission, Isro

Sriharikota: ISRO prepares to launch Proba 3 mission satellites after delay

Topics : Sonam Kapoor Tanmay Bhatt health habits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon