Home / India News / Technical snag detected in Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's helicopter

Technical snag detected in Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's helicopter

According to official, The snag was found late on Monday night hours before the BJP leader was to fly to Latur

Pankaja Munde

The chopper was scheduled to transport the BJP leader to Latur around 11 am on Tuesday (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

A technical snag was detected in a helicopter hours before it was scheduled to transport Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde for campaigning for the Zilla Parishad polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an airport official said on Tuesday.

The snag was found late on Monday night hours before the BJP leader was to fly to Latur, he said.

According to officials, Munde arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on a chartered plane on Monday and took the helicopter for poll campaigning later in the day.

However, when the aviation company conducted a routine inspection later that night, they found some technical issues with the chopper and informed the authorities at the Chikalthana airport, they said.

 

The chopper was scheduled to transport the BJP leader to Latur around 11 am on Tuesday, but her journey was delayed by two hours, the official said.

Talking to reporters, Munde said that the helicopter was old, but she didn't raise the issue and continued her travel.

She said ever since NCP leader Ajit Pawar's tragic death in the January 28 crash in Baramati, flying has caused anxiety among party leaders.

Munde has been campaigning extensively for the February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, and has held rallies in Marathwada.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others after a chartered aircraft crashed at Baramati in Pune district last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Helicopters Maharashtra News Maharashtra Pankaja Munde

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

