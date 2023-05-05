Technical snag hits Delhi Metro Violet Line services for around two hours

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected for nearly two hours on Friday due to technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters.
The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.
"Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at 9:39 am.
Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience faced by them due to the delay in services.
In a tweet posted at 11:43 am, the DMRC informed commuters that normal services had resumed on the Violet Line.
A senior official of the DMRC said there was a "track circuit drop issue" between Lajpat Nagar and Moolchand station in the up line section (going towards Kashmere Gate) from 9:30 am to 11:30 am due to which the speed of trains was restricted on this section.
Also Read
DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today
Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys
Delhi Metro Yellow line service delayed, commuters complain on Twitter
Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC
20 yrs of Delhi Metro: How it transformed the city's landscape
SCO: Victims of terrorism don't sit with perpetrators, says S Jaishankar
We have to take disengagement process forward: Jaishankar on Ladakh row
TAFI asks Go First to process refunds using money deposited in credit shell
Sri Lanka expects to attract 20 lakh visitors from India this year
Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation, anti-riot vehicles sent to state
This delayed other trains on the Violet Line near the affected section, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)