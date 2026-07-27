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Tejashwi demands judicial probe into alleged AK-47 use in Siwan protest

Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also demanded the release of all protesters arrested during the Bihar bandh called by the on July 25

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan over the NEET paper leak issue on July 25.

Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also demanded the release of all protesters arrested during the Bihar bandh called by the All India Students' Association (AISA) on July 25.

He urged the government to release them by Monday night, warning that his party would launch a massive statewide agitation if the deadline is not met.

"Merely suspending a constable for allegedly using an AK-47 rifle during the student protest in Siwan is not enough. A judicial inquiry must be ordered into the incident," the RJD leader said.

 

Yadav said Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary must clarify who ordered the use of an AK-47 against the protesters, and explain how the police booked several students on charges of "attempt to murder".

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"I demand that the government release all the arrested students by Monday night. If it fails to do so, the RJD will launch a massive statewide agitation. The central government has already agreed to withdraw all cases against student protesters," he said.

Earlier in the day, a constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during the student protest in Siwan district on July 25 went viral on social media, officials said.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tejashwi Yadav Bihar rjd

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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