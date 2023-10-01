Telangana CM KCR to again skip PM Modi's programme in state today

close
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in the state on Sunday.
Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav confirmed to ANI that he will receive PM Modi upon his arrival and will participate in the official programmes.
By this, it will be the sixth time in a row CM KCR has skipped from participating in Prime Minister's events in the state, since February 2022.
Earlier in April this year, CM KCR skipped PM Modi's program even after he was invited following the protocol neither did he receive the PM at the airport upon his arrival.
PM Modi had then said in his address that he is "pained by the non-cooperation" of the KCR government.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit the state today and will visit Telangana today and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.

"Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing," Prime Minister's Office said.
Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur - Vijayawada Economic Corridor.
PMO further stated that the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project - 'four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB' which is built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore.
"The project is a part of Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh," an official statement said.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme.
Prime Minister's Office added that he will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)'.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad' i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics and Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex - III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe).

