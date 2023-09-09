Confirmation

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

This comes at a time when the Telangana state government is making preparations to inaugurate nine government medical colleges in the state

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Telangana, in Hyderabad, Thursday | Photo: PTI

BRS President and Telangana CM KCR

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) prepares for his contest from the Kamareddy assembly constituency, the state government has approved Rs 195 crore for a drinking water project in the region, Deccan Herald (DC) has reported.

Consequently, a new pipeline will be laid from the Sriram Sagar project to Mallannagutta to supply drinking water to citizens.

Notably, CM KCR will contest the upcoming state elections from two constituencies, namely, Kamreddy and Gajwel.

The funds for the drinking water pipeline were approved on a priority basis following a request from government whip and sitting Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan, the report said.

The town of Kamareddy has been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for the last few years. A water pipeline was laid down during the Congress regime from the Sriram Sagar project to Kamareddy town to address water needs. However, frequent pipeline breakdowns were affecting the area's water supply, the report added.

The residents had to depend on the water tankers sent bt by Kamareddy municipality. Moreover, many rented houses turned vacant as the situation for tenants in the area worsened.

MLA Govardhan accused past governments of using substandard quality pipes, which caused the problem of frequent leakage and breakdowns. "People are getting drinking water for only 10-12 days in a month," the report cited Govardhan as saying.

We brought the matter to the CM's attention, and he has sanctioned Rs 195 crore for the new pipeline, the MLA added.

This comes at a time when the Telangana state government is preparing to inaugurate nine government medical colleges. One of these colleges is located in Kamareddy and is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 15. The admission process for MBBS seats in the Kamareddy College has already begun, the DC report said.
First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

