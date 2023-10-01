close
CEC Rajiv Kumar flags voters awareness rally ahead of polls in Rajasthan

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) spearheaded by CEC Rajiv Kumar arrived in Rajasthan on September 29 to review preparedness for Assembly elections to be held later this year

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark | Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
A voter awareness rally organized by the Election Commission was flagged off by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in Jaipur on Sunday ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election which is expected to be held in or before December this year.
A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) spearheaded by CEC Rajiv Kumar arrived in Rajasthan on September 29 to review preparedness for Assembly elections to be held later this year in the state.
Taking to the social media platform, X, the Election Commission of India, said, "ECI delegation led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel arrived today at #Jaipur to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming #AssemblyElections in #Rajasthan."
The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark.
The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Topics : rajasthan Assembly elections Rajiv Kumar chief election commissioner

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

