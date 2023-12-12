Telangana CM orders stringent action against drug supply, abuse in state

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to crack the whip on the supply and abuse of narcotics in the state.

The CM held a review meeting on the narcotic drug menace at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday.

State Excise and Prohibition, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, Additional DG (Intelligence) B Shivdhar Reddy and CMO Secretary Seshadri attended the review meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Telangana Chief Minister instructed the officials to take stringent action against the consumption and sale of drugs in the state.

He further said that a full-time Director will be appointed to the existing Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) to strengthen the department.

The CM asked the officials to provide adequate funds, resources and other logistic support to the department. The department should give utmost priority to the curb of narcotics abuse and its sale.

Reddy said that the TSNAB should be strengthened on the lines of Greyhounds and Octopus in the state. He made it clear that Telangana should be promoted as a drug-free state in the country.

The Telangana CM also directed to start the process of depositing 'Rythubandhu' funds in the accounts to all the farmers in the state. The Chief Minister and the Agriculture Department discussed extensively on the performance of the agriculture department and related departments and the implementation of farmer welfare programs in the state.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that the crop investment assistance should be provided so that no farmer gets inconvenienced. Action should be taken on loan waiver As per the promise given by his government. The CM ordered the top officials to prepare an appropriate action plan to waive off the loans of Rs.2 lakh to the farmers of the state.

The Chief Minister also ordered that the Praja Durbar, which is currently being held at 'Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan', should be called 'Prajavani' henceforth. It has been announced that this 'Prajavani' will be held every Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. The Chief Minister ordered that separate queues should be set up for the disabled and women, drinking water and other facilities should be provided for the convenience of the people.