147 killed in road accidents in Mumbai from Jan to June this year: Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave the figures in a written reply in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde

He was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
As many as 147 people have died in road accidents in Mumbai between January and June 2023, the Maharashtra government informed the state assembly on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave the figures in a written reply in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.
He was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan.
Between January and June, 132 accidents took place in Mumbai and 147 people died in them. The RTO officials have already undertaken vehicle inspection drive to prevent such incidents, the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

