Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Telangana HC stays decision to grant 42% reservation to Backward Classes

Telangana HC stays decision to grant 42% reservation to Backward Classes

The decision was passed after two days of detailed arguments over the legality and proportion of the increased BC quota in the local body elections

Telangana High Court

Last month, the Telangana government issued an order allocating 42 per cent reservation for BCs in the upcoming local body elections.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the state government’s decision to grant 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BC) in the upcoming local body elections, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.
 
In its interim orders, the court suspended the operation of the government’s order until further notice. While allowing the government four weeks to file a counter-affidavit, the court stated that the petitioners could file their objections within two weeks thereafter.
 
The decision was passed after two days of detailed arguments over the legality and proportionality of the increased BC quota in the local body elections.
 

HC questioned government

While hearing the petitions on Wednesday, the High Court questioned whether the government had shown “sufficient application of mind” in data collection before issuing the order, according to a report by The Indian Express.    The court further observed: “And after this data etc. are published and the commission submits a report, is there not a requirement for publication and inviting objection and then dealing with the objection and accepting it?”

Total reservation could rise to 67%

Last month, the Telangana government issued an order allocating 42 per cent reservation for BCs in the upcoming local body elections, scheduled to be held in multiple phases during October and November. On September 27, a Vacation Bench heard the matter in a house motion petition and questioned the urgency with which the order was issued and the absence of the Governor’s assent for the Bill. The matter was subsequently listed for hearing on October 8.
 
The petitioners highlighted that if the BC reservation is increased from the existing 25 per cent to 42 per cent, the total reservation in the state would rise to 67 per cent.

More From This Section

PM Modi-Starmer

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt constructing 10,000 km greenfield expressways worth ₹6 trn: Gadkari

PM Modi, UK PM Keir Starmer

India, UK boost ties in defence, trade and education during Starmer's visit

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP's Sheopur

Kanpur: Police personnel and forensic experts investigate the spot after an explosion in Mishri Bazar area, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kanpur blast due to illegal firecrackers storage, no terror links: Police

Topics : Telangana Telangana High Court Telangana govt Election Reservation quota BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon