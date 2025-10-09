Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP's Sheopur

Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP's Sheopur

The proposed project area falls within the landscape of the Kuno National Park, where cheetahs were translocated from Africa starting September 2022

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

However, the project involves felling more than 20,000 trees and submerging nearly 700 hectares of forest. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union environment ministry has deferred Madhya Pradesh's proposal seeking diversion of over 740 hectares of reserve forest land in Sheopur district for the construction of a dam and micro irrigation system, citing the need for further study and a no-objection from Project Cheetah.

The proposed project area falls within the landscape of the Kuno National Park, where cheetahs were translocated from Africa starting September 2022.

The ministry's Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) said the state must obtain comments or a no-objection certificate from Project Cheetah under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) before any clearance is granted.

The FAC, which met on September 26, examined Madhya Pradesh's request for non-forestry use of 740.159 hectares of reserve forest for the irrigation project on the seasonal Aheli river near Munjari village in Baroda tehsil.

 

The river flows only during monsoon and remains dry for most of the year.

Also Read

Eicher Trucks

VECV to invest ₹544 crore in new automated manual transmissions plant

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

cough syrup

Chhindwara chemists announce strike after shops sealed over cough syrup

cough syrup

20 children from MP died so far due to contaminated cough syrup: Dy CM

cough syrup

Cough syrup deaths: toll in MP's Chhindwara rises to 16 as 2 more kids die

Officials told the committee that the project would help impound water for a longer period, which would benefit about 40,000 families in 34 villages.

Due to low rainfall and dry conditions, flora, fauna, local cattle and people are facing "water scarcity". The project would benefit a population of around 19,000 in 34 villages, the proposal said.

The irrigation scheme is expected to boost agriculture and improve crop yields in the drought-prone region, where the catchment area is about 300 square kilometres. No families will be displaced, according to the state government.

However, the project involves felling more than 20,000 trees and submerging nearly 700 hectares of forest.

The total land requirement is about 1,013 hectares, including 273 hectares of non-forest and revenue land. The forest area to be diverted has sparse vegetation with canopy density between 0.1 and 0.3 and falls under Eco-Class III.

The FAC noted that the site is more than 10 km from the Kuno National Park and over 20 km from the Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, but given the ecological sensitivity of the region, it called for a detailed assessment of the potential impacts.

The committee said the state must conduct a comprehensive study on the river's seasonal water flow, affected villages, the project's benefits, and its downstream impacts before a decision is made.

It also asked the government to explore the availability of larger compensatory afforestation patches in the adjoining districts.

The state government told the committee that the excavated material from dam construction will be reused for levelling land and building ancillary infrastructure, avoiding muck disposal elsewhere.

Seventy years after the species went extinct in the country, the government launched Project Cheetah in 2022 to reintroduce the big cat in Indian forests.

As part of this effort, 20 African cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park -- eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Eleven of them have survived, including two that were transferred to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in April. Since the introduction, 26 cubs have been born, of which 16 survived.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kanpur: Police personnel and forensic experts investigate the spot after an explosion in Mishri Bazar area, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kanpur blast due to illegal firecrackers storage, no terror links: Police

Supreme Court, SC

Sex education should be provided to children from younger age: SC

JP Nadda, Nadda

We now think of prevention, early detection: Nadda on Indian healthcare

private jet

Private jet skids off runway in UP's Farrukhabad; passengers, pilots safe

PM Modi-Starmer

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

Topics : Madhya Pradesh forest diversion Irrigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon