Pilot licence validity period increased from five to ten years: Govt

These licences will be issued to pilots at the time when their pilot's licence is up for renewal

pilots

Photo: Pexels

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
The pilot licence validity period has been increased from five years to ten years as per the latest amendment to the aircraft rules, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a notification dated 10 October 2023.

According to the amendment, the pilot licence validity for Airline Transport Pilot's Licence (ATPL) and Commercial Pilot's Licence (CPL) has been extended to a period of ten years each.

These licences will be issued to pilots at the time when their pilot's licence is up for renewal.

Earlier, the validity of both ATPL and CPL was set at five years. In 2014, the pilots' licence renewal period was enhanced to five years from two years.

The amendment has also extended the scope and power for the government to take action against anyone exhibiting 'false lights' in the vicinity of an aerodrome.

These lights include lantern lights, kite lights and laser lights. When such lights are displayed in the vicinity of an aerodrome, they can be mistaken for an aeronautical ground light or an aeronautical beacon and can endanger the safety of an aircraft and its passengers. This can disrupt an aircraft's operations and pose a hazard to the flight's operating crew.

The radius of the vicinity around an aerodrome has been increased from five kilometres to five nautical miles (around 9.2 km) for the government to take action against those who display such lights within the stipulated distance.

The notification adds that the government may report such incidents if an individual fails to extinguish the displayed lights in an aerodrome's vicinity.

"If any owner or person on whom a notice under this rule is served, neglects for a period of 24 hours to extinguish or effectually to screen the light mentioned in the notice, the Central Government or any person authorised by the Central Government may enter upon the place where the light is and forthwith extinguish the same, doing no unnecessary damage, and may also report the matter to the concerned police station for initiating the action of commission of offence as provided under section 281 or 283 or both of the Indian Penal Code," the notification stated.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

