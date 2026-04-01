Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Ganderbal, operation underway

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Ganderbal, operation underway

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces on Tuesday night, in Arhama area of Gandebal district based on inputs of suspicious movement in the region

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Officials said the anti-terror operation is in progress (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the Army said on Wednesday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces on Tuesday night, in Arhama area of Gandebal district based on inputs of suspicious movement in the region.

Based on specific intelligence input, joint search operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Arhama of Ganderbal, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"During the search, vigilant troops observed suspicious activity. On being challenged, terrorists opened fire and own troops retaliated," the Army said.

 

The cordon was tactically reorganised amidst intermittent firing, the Army wrote, saying the troops effectively retaliated with calibrated response, resulting in elimination of one terrorist.

Officials said the anti-terror operation is in progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

'No LPG shortage in Gurugram, 24x7 control room set up to tackle issues'

Census 2027 will be the first digital census ever. Data will be collected using mobile applications

Census 2027 begins today, to be conducted digitally for first time

ISRO

Europe's Eutelsat in talks with Isro to boost satellite launch options

internet shutdown, internet

India records 65 internet shutdowns in 2025, among top globally: Report

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

April may be wetter, cooler than usual in some parts of the country: IMD

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim terrorists LeT terrorist killed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeNifty Outlook FY27Financial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance