Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Ganderbal, operation underway

An terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the Army said on Wednesday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces on Tuesday night, in Arhama area of Gandebal district based on inputs of suspicious movement in the region.

Based on specific intelligence input, joint search operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Arhama of Ganderbal, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"During the search, vigilant troops observed suspicious activity. On being challenged, terrorists opened fire and own troops retaliated," the Army said.

The cordon was tactically reorganised amidst intermittent firing, the Army wrote, saying the troops effectively retaliated with calibrated response, resulting in elimination of one terrorist.

Officials said the anti-terror operation is in progress.