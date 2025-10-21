Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Thane MACT awards ₹35.27 lakh to kin of pedestrian killed in crane accident

Thane MACT awards ₹35.27 lakh to kin of pedestrian killed in crane accident

The accident occurred on the morning of November 20, 2017, when the victim, Shalan Suresh Kamble, was walking in the Wagle Estate area

Accident, road accident

Tribunal member R V Mohite held the Oriental Insurance Company Limited liable to pay the compensation at the first instance, but granted it the right to recover the amount from the vehicle's owner | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 35.27 lakh to the children of a 58-year-old woman who died after being hit by a hydraulic crane in 2017.

Tribunal member R V Mohite held the Oriental Insurance Company Limited liable to pay the compensation at the first instance, but granted it the right to recover the amount from the vehicle's owner, citing a clear breach of the insurance policy terms.

A copy of the order dated October 15 was made available on Monday.

The accident occurred on the morning of November 20, 2017, when the victim, Shalan Suresh Kamble, was walking in the Wagle Estate area.

 

A speeding hydraulic crane hit her and ran over her. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple fractures and severe damage to her kidneys and succumbed to her injuries five days later.

Also Read

Fire, Budaun Fire

Four killed, 10 injured in fire at Navi Mumbai residential building

Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) MLA

Caste bias row: NCP's Rohit Pawar seeks removal of Pune college principal

Mahadevrao Shivankar

Ex-Maharashtra minister, BJP leader Mahadeorao Shivankar passes away at 85

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut backs Raj Thackeray, calls for Nov 1 march over bogus voters

Railway station, station

Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police registered a criminal case against the crane driver. The tribunal established that the accident was caused by the sole negligence of the crane driver.

It noted that there is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased.

The insurance company contended that the vehicle owner breached the policy terms because the driver did not hold a valid licence to operate a mobile hydraulic crane. The tribunal upheld this contention based on evidence from the RTO office.

"A person cannot drive a mobile hydraulic crane on the road without having an endorsement as 'crane' on their driving licence. Thus, on the date of the accident, the driver of the offending crane was not holding a valid and effective driving licence," it observed.

The victim was working as a peon in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, earning Rs 38,822 per month.

The tribunal calculated the compensation as Rs 35.27 lakh with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition. The insurance company must pay the full amount first and then recover it from the crane owner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM on Diwali

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates Sanae Takaichi on becoming Japan's new prime minister

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi writes to citizens on Diwali, highlights Op Sindoor, GST savings

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rain in Odisha

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

Seven rescued from Delhi building after blaze caused by Diwali firecrackers

Topics : Maharashtra Thane road accident Road Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon