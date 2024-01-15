Sensex (    %)
                        
2024 to be year of technolgy absorption: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of 76th Army Day

Manoj Pande

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of 76th Army Day.
In his address to the troops, General Manoj Pandey paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation.
"On the occasion of Army Day 2024, I convey my felicitations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, Veterans and their families. We solemnly remember and pay homage to our comrades who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us," he said.
"The Indian Army has a vital role to play in ensuring a stable and secure environment so that the nation's progress continues unabated. Our resolve towards that must remain robust and grow stronger with each passing day. I urge each member of the 'Olive Green' fraternity to continue with an unwavering commitment to counter security threats to the nation," he added.
The Chief of Army Staff further asserted that the Indian Army will observe the year 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' -- a theme that underscores the Army's focus and efforts to leverage technology as a catalyst for transformative change.
"The character of warfare continues to change. To prepare ourselves for the future, we set into motion a holistic transformation process last year. We have made good progress and many milestones have been achieved. Our capability development endeavours stand on the edifice of Atmanirbharta, to which we are firmly committed. The transition towards becoming a modern, agile, adaptive and technology-enabled future-ready force shall continue as part of the Transformation Roadmap," General Manoj Pande said.
He further added that the Army's responsibility towards the veterans, Veer Naris and their families, remains a sacred commitment, adding, "Endeavours to augment welfare initiatives, proactively reach out to them and address their grievances must remain a focus area for commanders at all levels."

"The Indian Army enjoys a distinct stature in the national mind space. I am sanguine that we shall forever remain steadfast in our resolve to uphold the trust reposed in us, by the nation. Let us re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation, in the true spirit of our core ethos of 'Naam', 'Namak' our Nishaan'. 'Jai Hind'," he added.
First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

