close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

There is no greater social justice than working for convenience of all: PM

PM Modi said that his govt does not look at religion or caste of beneficiaries while reaching out to them with various schemes

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that his government does not look at the religion or caste of the beneficiaries while reaching out to them with various schemes, and there is no greater social justice than working for the happiness and convenience of all.

Speaking at a programme at Mahatma Mandir to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore here, Modi said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has become a tool for women empowerment as 70 per cent of the 4 crore houses built for the poor under this scheme were given to women.

We are trying for 100 per cent saturation of the (government) schemes. That is, the government itself is going to the beneficiaries of the schemes. This approach of the government has ended corruption on a large scale. The government does not look at religion or caste to reach out to the beneficiary, Modi said after inaugurating, laying the foundation stones and participating in grih pravesh' (house inauguration)of 42,441 dwelling units constructed in Gujarat under PMAY.

I understand that true secularism is where there is no discrimination (of caste, creed or religion). For those who talk about social justice, I think there is no social justice greater than working for the happiness and convenience of all, for 100 per cent of their rights. Yes, this is the path on which we are walking, he said.

Modi said that the poor are getting over the plight and disappointment they faced earlier as his government is working to remove things they lacked in life. When the poor worry less about their basic requirements, then their confidence increases, he said.

Also Read

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 6,800 cr in Meghalaya, Tripura today

NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi

65,000 people benefited from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in J&K's Rajouri

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Tripura, Meghalaya

PM Modi to take call on extending PMGKAY beyond Dec: MoS Shobha Karandlaje

Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

BJP demands Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's resignation in Rs 2,000 cr liquor scam

Central govt should increase import duty on Apple from 50 to 100%: Rathore

Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Politics

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

Dell launches two new Alienware m16, x14 R2 gaming laptops in India

Dell, Dell Technologies
2 min read

Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

CBSE Class 10 board results
1 min read

US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon: Jake Sullivan to Chinese diplomat

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo)
5 min read

Karnataka election results 2023: When, where, and how to check results

EVMs, Lok Sabha elections 2019
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: Will extend time for probe by 3 months, SC tells Sebi in Adani case

Supreme Court
2 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon