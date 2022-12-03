JUST IN
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens
Ensure law and order during Swiggy partners' strike: Kerala HC to police
CCTV in classrooms does not violate right to privacy: Delhi govt to HC
Proposed procurement of predator drones from US under process: Navy chief
Kerala will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port: Minister
How smart must smart city planners of Srinagar be?
Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
Business Standard

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway here on December 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday

Topics
Narendra Modi | Expressway | new expressways

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

PM Modi inaugurates month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme at Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway here on December 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

The prime minister will inaugurate the completed stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, while the remaining stretch of the expressway will be finished in the next six months, he said.

The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' is a six-lane access-controlled highway. It is the second expressway in the state after Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

"It is a matter of joy and pride for us that PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. He will inaugurate the 500-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi, which has been completed, and the remaining stretch will be completed in six months," the deputy chief minister said.

A new economic corridor will come up on the expressway route, and 14 districts will be integrated and connected to the port through this expressway, he said.

"I feel that this expressway will bring 'samruddhi' (prosperity) to Vidarbha, Marathwada and the entire Maharashtra," Fadnavis added.

The 701-km long expressway, built at the cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 16:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.