Three killed, 20 injured as bus hits parked truck in Gujarat's Botad

The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said

The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Botad (Gujarat)
Sep 29 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Three persons were killed and nearly 20 others injured when a private bus rammed into a truck parked on a roadside in Gujarat's Botad district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said.

"Three men died on the spot and around 20 persons were injured," the official said.

"The bus was carrying tourists from a village in Ranpur taluka of the district. They had gone to Junagadh and were returning home when the accident occurred," he said.

 

The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Gujarat road accident

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

