Home / India News / Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta despite efforts from doctors

Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta despite efforts from doctors

Tigress Hima Das gave its third litter of three cubs on July 7, and after giving birth, she did not take care of them, and consequently, all three cubs were injured

The whole ordeal was CCTV-monitored, and animal keepers and doctors have taken utmost care in treating the mother and the cubs | Photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three tiger cubs that were allegedly abandoned by their mother after littering have died in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) recently, officials said on Saturday.

Tigress Hima Das gave its third litter of three cubs on July 7, and after giving birth, she did not take care of them, and consequently, all three cubs were injured, they said.

According to the BBP, the cubs were shifted to a Hospital for intensive care and hand-rearing. Despite all interventions by doctors, the cubs didn't survive. On July 8, a male cub died, and on July 9, another male and a female cubs died.

 

"A post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary team. One male cub died due to cervical injury due to stamping, another male cub died due to injuries to brain tissue and meningeal hematoma caused as a result of the mother's biting on its head, while the female cub succumbed to stamping," the BBP said, in a statement.

The whole ordeal was CCTV-monitored, and animal keepers and doctors have taken utmost care in treating the mother and the cubs, officials stated.

"It is natural for the mother to take care of the cubs, and in captivity, many times the cubs are abandoned by the mothers due to the lack of maternal instincts and are hand-reared at the zoo hospital," the statement added.

This incident comes close on the heels of the death of a female tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam range of the MM Hills on June 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Tiger Tigers wildlife

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

