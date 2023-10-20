close
Thrilled to see Dhordo celebrated for its rich cultural heritage: PM Modi

This accolade reflects the village's exemplary contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism, the ministry said

Dhordo

PM Modi shares some memories of his visits to Dhordo in 2009 and 2015 on social media platform X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
With the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) declaring Gujarat's Dhordo as the "best tourism village", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he is "absolutely thrilled" at the development as the honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular.
Posting pictures of his visits to the village in 2009 and 2015, he asked people to share their memories too saying this will inspire others to visit the place.
"Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world," Modi said on X.
Earlier, the tourism ministry announced that Dhordo has been honoured as the "Best Tourism Village" by the WTO, a United Nations agency working to promote tourism for sustainable development.
This accolade reflects the village's exemplary contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism, the ministry said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi UN Foundation Gujarat

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon