BJP should not punish Vasundhara Raje because of me, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not punish Vasundhara Raje for her refusal to support an alleged conspiracy to topple the Congress-led government in the state in 2020.

While addressing the press conference outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday, Gehlot answered questions regarding his thoughts on the former Rajasthan chief minister being allegedly "sidelined" by the BJP. However, Gehlot referred to the issue as an "internal matter" of the BJP, urged the Opposition not to treat Raje unjustly.

Gehlot recalled the incident in 2020 when 22 MLAs, led by then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Gehlot. In May in Dholpur, Gehlot had made a public remark about how BJP leader Raje and Kailash Meghwal had not supported this conspiracy. He also said that Vasundhara Raje had helped save his government.

Raje had responded to this remark by claiming there was no goodwill in it from Gehlot, only "malice". Since then, Kailash Meghwal has been suspended due to remarks made against Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Raje's supporters believe that the BJP has sidelined her by not making Raje the CM face for Rajasthan.

During the press conference, Gehlot explained his remarks in Dholpur, stating that he was aware of Meghwal and Raje's views on toppling governments from a much earlier incident. He added that his remarks were a slip of the tongue and that the BJP should not punish Raje for this.

"Kailash Meghwal knew about this and he said that there is no tradition of toppling governments this way," Gehlot stated. He added that from conversations with MLAs, he was aware that Raje agreed with Meghwal's perspective.



Gehlot and Raje have alternated as chief ministers of Rajasthan since 1998. Raje served two terms as chief minister and Gehlot is currently serving his third term.

Gehlot also reiterated that he and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, were united, dismissing any party rift over ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He attributed the delay in announcing Congress's candidate list to the party's internal selection process.

He said, "We (Congress leaders) had stayed in a hotel for 40 days and resolved all differences with the high command's intervention."

He also took a jibe at the BJP, stating they were worried because the Congress party was not fighting among themselves.

Gehlot highlighted his policy of "forgive and forget" regarding the 2020 revolt led by Pilot and affirmed unity within the Congress.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on November 25. The votes for the state and four other poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be counted on December 3.

Rajasthan has been historically dominated by the BJP and Congress party, with some regional parties and independent candidates also contesting elections. A party needs to secure 101 out of the 200 Assembly seats in order to form government.