DGCA fines Air India Express for non-compliance with compensation rules

DGCA fines Air India Express for non-compliance with compensation rules

The civil aviation ministry introduced a charter of passenger rights in 2019, mandating airlines to inform passengers of any flight cancellation at least two weeks prior to the scheduled departure

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India Express for failing to adhere to certain passenger-centric regulations, according to a report by The Times of India.

In June 2024, the DGCA conducted inspections to ensure compliance with regulations concerning passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility, ticket refunds, and provisions for passengers affected by denied boarding, flight cancellations, and delays.
In a statement, the DGCA noted, “During a surveillance inspection, it was observed that Air India Express was not complying with rules regarding the facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights.”

What is the charter of passenger rights?


The civil aviation ministry introduced a charter of passenger rights in August 2019, applicable to domestic air travel within India. According to this charter, airlines are required to inform passengers of any flight cancellation at least two weeks prior to the scheduled departure.

If the cancellation notice is issued less than two weeks but at least 24 hours in advance, the airline must either arrange an alternative flight or offer a full refund.

What are the compensation rules for cancelled flights?


As per DGCA guidelines, when a flight is cancelled with less than 24 hours’ notice, or if a connecting flight on the same ticket is missed due to cancellation, the airline is obligated to pay compensation ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Additionally, passengers who paid for their tickets in cash are entitled to an immediate refund, while those who used a credit card must be reimbursed within seven days.

For passengers who booked tickets through travel agents, refund requests must be directed to the agent. The refunded amount includes all fees such as passenger service fees, airport development fees, and taxes. Passengers can either accept the refund or choose to reschedule their travel for another date.

What are the airline obligations during delays?


In addition to financial compensation, airlines are required to provide free meals and refreshments while passengers wait for an alternative flight.

If passengers have already checked in, and the alternative flight departs from a different airport or terminal, the airline is responsible for arranging transportation. However, compensation is only provided if passengers furnish adequate contact details at the time of booking.

air india express Air India DGCA

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

