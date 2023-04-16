TM CM Stalin thanks Delhi CM Kejriwal for joining move against governors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday thanked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for joining the move against governors.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had earlier called upon Chief Ministers' of non-BJP ruled states to pass resolutions in their respective assemblies to fix time frame for governors to pass bills.

Stalin, on his Twitter handle, wrote, "Thank you for commending TNLA's resolution and join our bandwagon. Indeed the supremacy of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No 'appointed' Governor shall undermine the power and responsibilities of 'elected' governments. He also said: Thee Paravattum (Let the fire spread.)"

On April 9, Stalin had urged the President and the Union government to fix a time frame for the governors to give their assent to bills.

The resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi's statement that the bill withheld means it is 'dead'.

--IANS

