MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5

-
ALSO READ
Subramanian Swamy asks EC to cancel DMK's registration over genocide call
Ex-BJP MP Subramanian Swamy meets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata
Religion not a tool to divide, ignore those seeking cheap publicity: Stalin
Stalin re-elected as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN
TN CM writes to PM on Parliamentary panel's 'Hindi for jobs' proposal
-
After being arrested for putting out a tweet 'demeaning' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kishore K Swamy was sent to judicial custody by the Egmore Criminal Court.
Swamy will be in judicial custody till December 5.
The Court ordered to send, Kishore K Swamy, to Puzhal Prison in Chennai district.
Chennai City Police arrested the social media commentator, accused of putting out a tweet demeaning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Swamy was arrested by the Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime Police in Pondicherry for posting defamatory content for TN Chief Minister MK Stalin on Twitter.
"Kishore K Swamy has been posting political comments on social media. Kishore K Swamy, who has a pro-BJP stance, has been consistently critical of the DMK and its supporting parties. Political critic Kishore K Swamy was arrested and jailed in June under the Gangster Act in 7 cases of defamatory comments against DMK's former Chief Ministers and journalists," police said.
The complainant, Imran had filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police, claiming that the post was meant to defame the Chief Minister.
Acting on the complaint the Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Kishore K Swamy under 4 sections including defamation and sedition and summoned Kishore K Swamy to appear before the hearing. But without appearing for the summons, Kishore K Swamy filed a petition in the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The judge dismissed the petition during the hearing.
Swamy was later produced before the Egmore court, pertaining to which the court ordered judicial custody of the accused till December 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 09:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU