MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5

After being arrested for putting out a tweet 'demeaning' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kishore K Swamy was sent to judicial custody by the Egmore Criminal Court.

Swamy will be in judicial custody till December 5.

The Court ordered to send, Kishore K Swamy, to Puzhal Prison in Chennai district.

Chennai City Police arrested the social media commentator, accused of putting out a tweet demeaning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Swamy was arrested by the Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime Police in Pondicherry for posting defamatory content for TN Chief Minister MK Stalin on Twitter.

"Kishore K Swamy has been posting political comments on social media. Kishore K Swamy, who has a pro-BJP stance, has been consistently critical of the DMK and its supporting parties. Political critic Kishore K Swamy was arrested and jailed in June under the Gangster Act in 7 cases of defamatory comments against DMK's former Chief Ministers and journalists," police said.

The complainant, Imran had filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police, claiming that the post was meant to defame the Chief Minister.

Acting on the complaint the Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Kishore K Swamy under 4 sections including defamation and sedition and summoned Kishore K Swamy to appear before the hearing. But without appearing for the summons, Kishore K Swamy filed a petition in the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The judge dismissed the petition during the hearing.

Swamy was later produced before the Egmore court, pertaining to which the court ordered judicial custody of the accused till December 5.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 09:17 IST

