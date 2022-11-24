What makes state governors so important in India?
States governed by opposition parties are constantly in the news for their brushes with governors. What does the Constitution say about the governor? And what is the role of a governor? Let's find out
From the financial markets, let us shift our focus to politics. States governed by opposition parties are constantly in the news for their brushes with governors. In Kerala, the state government is planning a bill to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chancellor of state-run universities. Kerala’s LDF government has been alleging that the governor is a political appointee. But what does the Constitution say about the governor? And what is his role? This podcast breaks it down for you
