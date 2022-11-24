JUST IN
Woman IAS gives speech while holding son, triggers debate on social media
'Brand Aamir' in the soup over ad controversy. Can he bounce back?
Designer homes, immune to pandemic blues, are inviting new interest
Tourist arrivals may just be a third of pre-pandemic levels this year
Small towns see surge in dating app users; video calls take front seat
Echoes of many partitions
Karim's, Nathu's, and others open in Leh: Fresh flavours at 11,500 ft
TMS Ep237: Business leaders, Indian brands, markets, 75 years of freedom
What are the dos and don'ts of hoisting the Tricolour?
A new Kangana Ranaut movie revisits the anger and anguish of the Emergency
You are here: Home » Beyond Business Â» News
Business Standard

What makes state governors so important in India?

States governed by opposition parties are constantly in the news for their brushes with governors. What does the Constitution say about the governor? And what is the role of a governor? Let's find out

Topics
Governor government | Governor appointment | Indian constitution

Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar emerged as challenger to the non-BJP government

ALSO READ

Article 143: What are constitution benches; when and why are they formed

What is a constitution bench?

India at 75: The Constitution hasn't worked well in at least 105 ways

TMS Ep272: India's external a/c, car purchase, markets, constitution bench

Here's all you need to know about basic structure of Indian Constitution

    • From the financial markets, let us shift our focus to politics. States governed by opposition parties are constantly in the news for their brushes with governors. In Kerala, the state government is planning a bill to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chancellor of state-run universities. Kerala’s LDF government has been alleging that the governor is a political appointee. But what does the Constitution say about the governor? And what is his role? This podcast breaks it down for you

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:25 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .