close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 meet in Goa to focus on health emergencies, prevention, preparedness

The group in principle agreed for three proposed priorities, including mapping ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response

Press Trust of India Panaji
G20

G20

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) in Goa beginning on Monday will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention and preparedness, an official said.

There will also be focus on the response arena to plug critical gaps in global health architecture, he said.

Apart from India, delegates from 19 G20 member states, 10 countries and 22 international organisations will be participating in the second HWG meeting, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a press conference here on Sunday.

He said health priorities were introduced in the first HWG meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram in January.

The group in principle agreed for three proposed priorities, including mapping ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response and promoted convergence in global health architecture, he said.

The HWG has also proposed deliverables, including creation of regional vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTD), research and development manufacturing networks and creation of global medical countermeasures coordination platforms, Agrawal said.

Also Read

G20 HWG meet in Goa to consolidate existing initiatives in health sector

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

WHO urges cross-border humanitarian aid delivery between Turkey, Syria

20 mn people to face acute hunger by March 2023 in Afghanistan: Report

Over 20 mn Pakistanis rely on underfunded floods aid as winter sets in: UN

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

Conduct census 'immediately'; caste census 'essential': Kharge writes to PM

Top headlines: Sideloading apps in iOS 17, India Inc gears for Covid spike

Latest Live: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after resigning from BJP

Plea in SC for independent committee probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf

Listing further the proposed HWG deliverables, Agarwal said the group also prioritised the launch of a global initiative on digital health as an institutional framework to converge ongoing digital health initiatives.

Based on the discussion of the first HWG, non-papers were drafted in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and circulated to countries to address issues discussed in the first meeting and continue the discussion in the second meeting starting Monday, he said.

Topics : G20 | Healthcare sector

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon