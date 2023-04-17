G20 meet in Goa to focus on health emergencies, prevention, preparedness

The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) in Goa beginning on Monday will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention and preparedness, an official said.

There will also be focus on the response arena to plug critical gaps in global health architecture, he said.

Apart from India, delegates from 19 G20 member states, 10 countries and 22 international organisations will be participating in the second HWG meeting, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a press conference here on Sunday.

He said health priorities were introduced in the first HWG meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram in January.

The group in principle agreed for three proposed priorities, including mapping ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response and promoted convergence in global health architecture, he said.

The HWG has also proposed deliverables, including creation of regional vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTD), research and development manufacturing networks and creation of global medical countermeasures coordination platforms, Agrawal said.

Listing further the proposed HWG deliverables, Agarwal said the group also prioritised the launch of a global initiative on digital health as an institutional framework to converge ongoing digital health initiatives.

Based on the discussion of the first HWG, non-papers were drafted in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and circulated to countries to address issues discussed in the first meeting and continue the discussion in the second meeting starting Monday, he said.