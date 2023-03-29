close

TMC MPs to protest against Centre in Parl over issue of 'Save Democracy'

Trinamool Congress MPs will stage a protest at Ambedkar Statue in the Parliament which coincides with a two-day dharna by the party's supremo Mamata Banerjee who will protest against the Centre

Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

Trinamool Congress MPs will stage a protest at Ambedkar Statue in the Parliament at 10 am on Wednesday which coincides with a two-day dharna by the party's supremo Mamata Banerjee who will protest against the Centre in Kolkata.

The TMC MPs will hold the protest over the issue of 'Save Democracy, Federalism and Parliament' while Mamata will protest for allegedly not disbursing funds for West Bengal and the Centre's "anti-people policies". She will protest at the Ambedkar Statue in the capital city of Kolkata at 12 pm.

In a major development, the TMC backed Rahul Gandhi and Congress over his disqualification and joined the Congress meeting on March 27 in the Parliament building.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi.

"In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," the TMC Supremo had earlier said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed TMC's move to participate in the meeting stating that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

